Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $5.22 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and $292.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00034034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00332047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004926 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.37511112 USD and is down -15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $277,408,986.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

