Unisys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,931 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,644% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.

Shares of UIS traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 164,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,099. Unisys has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Unisys by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Unisys by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in Unisys by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 379,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

