Unisys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,931 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,644% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.
Shares of UIS traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 164,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,099. Unisys has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
