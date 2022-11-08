United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.58. 38,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

