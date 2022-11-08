United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

