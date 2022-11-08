Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Unitil Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 275.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

