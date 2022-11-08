UNIUM (UNM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,145.00

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $59.99 or 0.00329692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $174.47 million and $1,145.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 59.78524313 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $838.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

