USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.85 billion and $8.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,850,307,306 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
