UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Up 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

