V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

