Vai Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.24 million and $111,846.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

