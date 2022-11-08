Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Vail Resorts worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,243. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

