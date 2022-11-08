Valens (VLNS) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valens to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 476.01% -6.37% 113.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.29 Valens Competitors $265.37 million -$80.24 million -9.77

This table compares Valens and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valens’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valens and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 187 526 720 41 2.42

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 184.98%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 155.84%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Valens competitors beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

