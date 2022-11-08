Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.35

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Valhi by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Valhi by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.