Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,725. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

