Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

