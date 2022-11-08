Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 158,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

