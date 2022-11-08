Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.78. Approximately 728,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 599,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter worth $48,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.