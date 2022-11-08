Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.78. Approximately 728,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 599,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
