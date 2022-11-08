Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.67. 66,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,048. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.