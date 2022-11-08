Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.