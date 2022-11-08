Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.00 million-$142.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.54 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,229. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

