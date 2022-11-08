Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $941.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

