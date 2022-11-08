Venus (XVS) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00024850 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $61.87 million and $4.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00610451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.61 or 0.31797403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

