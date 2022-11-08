Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition accounts for about 1.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLATU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

OTCMKTS VLATU remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

