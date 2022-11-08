Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,263 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

