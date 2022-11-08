Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

