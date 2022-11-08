Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE MPC opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

