Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE:KMX opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

