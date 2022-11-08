Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

