Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AEP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

