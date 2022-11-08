Verge (XVG) Hits One Day Volume of $2.11 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $46.27 million and $2.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,387.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00310824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00117087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00739464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00560519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00223689 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,858,850 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.