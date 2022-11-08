Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 472,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

