Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.