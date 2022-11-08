Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,495. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Stories

