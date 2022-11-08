Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of VRTV stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,495. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
