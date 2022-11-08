Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,239.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $79,239.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00334681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00733997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00576902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00229267 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,408,060 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

