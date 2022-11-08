Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veru by 880.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Veru had a negative net margin of 89.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

