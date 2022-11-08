Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 679,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.28 and had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

