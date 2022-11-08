Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given New 142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

