Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.18.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
