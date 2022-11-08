Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

