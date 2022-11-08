Victor S. Sze Sells 25,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 88,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.