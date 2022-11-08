Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.70 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 41,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 194,784 shares.The stock last traded at $29.24 and had previously closed at $29.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 186,831 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,008,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.