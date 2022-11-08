VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $391.34 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $391.34 million and approximately $31,188.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00585514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,921.48 or 0.30498451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.