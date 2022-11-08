Vinci SA (VCISY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($120.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($113.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($114.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

