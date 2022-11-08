Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.93

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.