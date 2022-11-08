Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 205,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.42. 892,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,434. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.96.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

