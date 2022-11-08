Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

