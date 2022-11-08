Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $7.58.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
