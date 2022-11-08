Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

