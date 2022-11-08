Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 170,555 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 14.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Further Reading

