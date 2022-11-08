Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

CBH stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

