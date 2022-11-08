Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 81.2% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. 53,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a market cap of $381.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

